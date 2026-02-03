Neighbours scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

After missing the prior game due to an upper-body injury, the 23-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period by re-directing a pass from Justin Faulk, spurring the Blues to a 5-1 lead that somehow evaporated late. It was Neighbours' first three-point performance of the season, and over the last 10 contests he's collected four goals and eight points.