Neighbours recorded five assists and zero shots in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Devils.

Neighbours tied a St. Louis franchise record for assists in a single game, becoming the seventh Blues player to do so and the first since Torey Krug in February 2024. The winger has accumulated nine points over his last three appearances, including eight assists, demonstrating exceptional recent playmaking form. His growing involvement in the offense makes him an increasingly attractive fantasy option while this productive stretch continues. He has nine points (one goal, eight assists) and a plus-6 rating during the Blues' current three-game winning run, erasing the cold stretch that saw him record just one point in his first six games in November.