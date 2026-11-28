Neighbours picked up three assists in a 5-3 win over Dallas on Friday.

Neighbours has been on real heater lately -- he has put up 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), 16 hits and a plus-10 rating in his last six games. Overall, he has five goals, 16 assists, 41 shots and 78 hits in 26 games on the season. Neighbours put up a career-best 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) and 173 hits in 82 games in 2024-25. He will shatter that total this season, even when he cools off. His combination of offense and physicality makes him a sneaky fantasy asset.