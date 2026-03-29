Neighbours picked two apples Saturday in a 5-1 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Neighbours has struggled to spark his game since the Olymplic break. He had just one assist in 14 games since then and prior to Saturday. Overall, Neighbours has 14 goals, 14 assists, 72 shots and 132 hits in 59 games this season. Yes, his season has disappointed fans and managers, who thought he'd take the next step forward this season. At least Neighbours has continued to lay guys out through his offensive struggles, but that does little for many managers who took the chance on him.