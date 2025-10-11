Neighbours scored two goals in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Neighbours took a pass from pivot Robert Thomas and backhanded the puck under Dustin Wolf mid-way through the second period to knot the score 1-1. He then tipped a Colton Parayko shot at the mid-point of the third to put the Blues up for good. Neighbours' game took a small jump last season (or should we say there was no sophomore slump). He's coming off a 22-goal, 46-point campaign with 12 power-play points, and could be poised for 60 points this season.