Neighbours picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Neighbours tied the game 2-2 early in the second period, sliding a rebound past Dustin Wolf, before adding an assist on Pavel Buchnevich's power-play marker later in the frame. The 22-year-old Neighbours has points in seven of his last eight contests, totaling six goals and three assists in that span. He's up to 26 goals and 37 points through 73 games this season while skating on the Blues' top line.