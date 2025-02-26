Neighbours scored a goal, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Neighbours had gone seven games without a point and 10 contests without a goal prior to Tuesday. He was able to snap the overall skid by setting up a Robert Thomas tally in the second period, and he scored later in the frame. The recent lack of offense has occasionally cost Neighbours some ice time, but he remains listed on the Blues' top line. The power winger is at 14 goals, 27 points, 98 shots on net, 132 hits, 39 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 59 appearances this season. He's on pace for a point total close to the 38 he had in 77 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, but he's showing much more balance between scoring and playmaking -- he had 27 goals a year ago.