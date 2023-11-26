Neighbours scored two goals on three shots while adding four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

It's the first multi-goal game of the 21-year-old's brief NHL career, and Sunday's performance continues a hot streak that has seen Neighbours find the back of the net five times in the last five contests. The 26th overall pick in the 2020 Draft has never been a big goal-scorer -- even in his best junior season, he managed only 23 goals in 64 games for WHL Edmonton -- but he's worked his way onto the top line and top power-play unit for St. Louis, so even if his current pace isn't sustainable, Neighbours could be emerging as a fantasy asset.