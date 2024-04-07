Neighbours (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Ducks, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Neighbours was injured Saturday against San Jose and will now miss at least one game as a result. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign with 27 goals and 38 points, including 10 points over his last 12 appearances. The Blues will be back in action Wednesday against Chicago.