Neighbours (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Ducks, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Neighbours was injured Saturday against San Jose and will now miss at least one game as a result. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign with 27 goals and 38 points, including 10 points over his last 12 appearances. The Blues will be back in action Wednesday against Chicago.
