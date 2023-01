Neighbours was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.

The Blues also announced that Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) and Ryan O'Reilly (foot) have been moved to injured reserve following injuries over the weekend. That opens a potential spot for Neighbours in the top-six forward group. He has produced seven goals and 14 points in 19 AHL games this season. The 20-year-old winger also has one goal, 14 shots on net and 12 hits in 13 contests with St. Louis this campaign.