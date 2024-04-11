Neighbours (upper body) will not be in action versus Carolina on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Neighbours was coming into his stride prior to getting hurt, garnering seven goals and three assists in his last 12 contests, including a trio of power-play points. Overall, it's been a solid second season for the 21-year-old winger, having set new personal bests in games (77), goals (27), assists (11) and power-play points (14). Alexei Toropchenko figures to see an uptick in ice time with Neighbours out of the lineup.