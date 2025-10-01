Blues' Jake Neighbours: Won't play Thursday
Neighbours (undisclosed) won't play versus the Senators on Thursday.
Neighbours is dealing with soreness, and his absence is considered precautionary at this time. The 23-year-old winger could still play in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Blackhawks, but even if he doesn't, he should be fine for Oct. 9 versus the Wild to open the regular season.
