Neighbours (undisclosed) won't play versus the Senators on Thursday.

Neighbours is dealing with soreness, and his absence is considered precautionary at this time. The 23-year-old winger could still play in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Blackhawks, but even if he doesn't, he should be fine for Oct. 9 versus the Wild to open the regular season.

