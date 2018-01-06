Blues' Jake Walman: Called up Saturday
Walman was called up from AHL Chicago on Saturday.
Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Walman needs to bulk up to avoid getting physically destroyed at the highest level. The Blues sent Vince Dunn (illness) to injured reserve Saturday, but the team still has the requisite number of defensemen for Saturday's matinee against the Flyers and likely will avoid using Walman -- who has two goals and 11 assists for the AHL's Wolves this season -- if at all possible. This isn't a knock on the youngster, but the Blues would much rather play him under different circumstances.
