Blues' Jake Walman: Compiles 12 points through 33 games
Walman has two goals and 10 assists through 33 games with AHL Chicago.
Walman has had more than enough opportunities to score, having fired the puck on net 80 times this season. His knack for firing the puck on net is consistent with the Blues' vision, which has led to a hefty increase in offensive production from blueliners in the first half of this campaign. However, the St. Louis is a tough blue line to crack -- ask Jordan Schmaltz -- so Walman will need to increase his offensive abilities further to make the cut next season.
