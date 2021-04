Walman scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Walman potted an insurance tally at 13:31 of the third period to give the Blues a 3-0 lead. It was his first NHL goal and point in 12 career games. The 25-year-old blueliner has produced 17 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating through 11 outings this season. Walman isn't expected to produce enough offense to warrant fantasy consideration.