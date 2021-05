Walman (COVID-19 protocols) didn't make the trip to Colorado with his teammates, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This news rules Walman out for Monday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, and he won't play in Game 2 unless he's able to clear COVID-19 protocols and travel to Colorado prior to Wednesday. Even when healthy, Walman has often been relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.