Walman logged 11:04 of ice time and fired a shot on net in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Walman teamed up with Robert Bortuzzo on the bottom pairing, but the former wasn't deployed on the power play or penalty kill. The 23-year-old's stint in the lineup will last as long as Colton Parayko (undisclosed) is out of the lineup, but considering Parayko took warmups before Saturday's game, it doesn't look like that will be much longer.