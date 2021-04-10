Walman produced an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Walman set up the third of Ryan O'Reilly's three goals Friday at 10:17 of the third period. The 25-year-old Walman has a goal and an assist in his last two games, which accounts for all of his offense through 12 outings. He's expected to stay in the lineup at least through Monday's trade deadline, as the Blues have held out veteran blueliner Robert Bortuzzo in the last two contests.