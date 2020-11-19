Walman inked a two-year contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Walman's deal will be a two-way contract in the first year before converting to a one-way in the second. While this likely means the blueliner will spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors, the organization clearly believes he can grow into a full-time NHL caliber player. With AHL San Antonio last year, the 24-year-old Toronto native racked up career-highs in both goals (eight) and assists (19). Walman made his NHL debut last year and should see a few more games in 2020-21 if/when injuries crop up.