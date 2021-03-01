site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Jake Walman: Sent to taxi squad
Walman was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CBS Sports.
Walman has appeared in just two games for the Blues this season. He'll likely be an insurance body more often than not.
