Walman was waived by the Blues on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Just a few years ago, Walman was considered to have a bright future in the Blues' organization, but he has since been passed up by Niko Mikkola in the franchise's pecking order. Despite an impressive training camp, Walman will go to waivers in an attempt by the Blues to shuffle him to the AHL or the taxi squad.