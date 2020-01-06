Walman was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday.

Walman made his NHL debut in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights, and he logged 11:04 of ice time. It doesn't make sense for the 23-year-old to be bouncing in and out of the lineup and playing minimal minutes when he does suit up, so he'll continue his development in the AHL ranks. Niko Mikkola was called up in a corresponding move.