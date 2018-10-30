Jerabek was designated for waivers by the Blues on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The move to waive Jerabek -- with the goal of sending him down to the minors -- is a good indication Carl Gunnarsson (hip) will be activated off non-roster, injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vegas. St. Louis traded a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Oilers in order to acquire Jerabek before the start of the season and will now risk losing him for nothing if another team submits a claim.