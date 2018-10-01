The Oilers traded Jerabek to the Blues in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick Monday.

Jerabek was waived Sunday, at which point it appeared that he was bound to sync up with AHL Bakersfield or possibly even head overseas. However, now that he's in St. Louis, there's a chance that he could crack the Opening Night roster since the club is dealing with injuries to Joel Edmundson (groin), and Carl Gunnarsson (hip), as well as a suspension for rugged blueliner Robert Bortuzzo.