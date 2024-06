Stancl signed a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Saturday.

Stancl potted one goal in seven outings for Vaxjo Lakers HC of the SHL in 2023-24. He also notched four goals and six points in seven contests with Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. The Blues selected the 19-year-old winger with the No. 106 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.