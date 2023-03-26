Vrana scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Vrana has six goals and two helpers over his last nine outings. He tied the game at 1-1 early in the first period and set up Brayden Schenn's tally 1:02 into the middle frame. Through 15 contests between the Blues and the Red Wings this season, Vrana has 10 points, 40 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating. He's seeing middle-six minutes and making the most of them with St. Louis.