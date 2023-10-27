Vrana was a healthy scratch in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.

Vrana is in the last season of a three-year, $15.75 million contract that he signed with the Red Wings in August of 2021. Head coach Craig Berube said before the game that Vrana's performance hasn't been up to the team's standards despite the 27-year-old scoring a goal and adding two assists through five games. Vrana will certainly get another chance in the lineup, but his fantasy relevance will be flaky unless he can establish himself in the top six.