Vrana contributed a goal in the Blues' 4-2 win over San Jose on Thursday.

Vrana's marker early in the third period put St. Louis up 3-2. He has two goals and three points in seven contests this season. Vrana, who was acquired from Detroit on Friday, has a goal in two games since the trade. He logged 14:34 of ice time Thursday after playing 16:32 in his Blues' debut Tuesday versus Arizona.