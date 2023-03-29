Vrana scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Vancouver.

Vrana gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead in the second period, one-timing a feed from Brandon Saad in the slot. Vrana would later score the winning goal 28 seconds into overtime. The 27-year-old winger now has three goals and four points in his last three contests. Vrana's excelled since joining the Blues, tallying eight goals and 10 points in 12 games after recording two points in just five games with the Red Wings.