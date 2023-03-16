Vrana scored twice on five shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Vrana was initially a game-time decision after needing stitches on his nose from taking a skate blade to the face at the morning skate. He wore extra face protection in the game, and it didn't slow him down. The 27-year-old has four goals over his last four contests, and he's up to five goals, one assist, 26 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-1 rating through 10 outings between the Blues and the Red Wings this season.