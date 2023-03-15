Vrana sustained a nose injury at practice Wednesday and will be a game-time decision versus Minnesota, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Vrana has recorded two goals on 14 shots in his last four contests, including a power-play goal. If the winger is unable to play against the Wild, he will likely be replaced by Brandon Saad or Sammy Blais in a top-six role, with Saad likely to move up to the top power-play unit as well. For his part, Vrana should continue to provide decent fantasy value the rest of the way given his offensive upside.