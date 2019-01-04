Blues' Jared Coreau: Dealt to St. Louis
The Ducks traded Coreau to the Blues in exchange for future considerations Thursday.
Coreau will likely remain with the Blues' AHL affiliate for the remainder of the campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to concern themselves with his status.
