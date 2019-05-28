Bouwmeester notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bouwmeester was the only Blues skater outside of the top line to register a point. The 35-year-old defenseman has six assists in 20 games in the postseason, but hadn't made his way onto the scoresheet in his previous 10 appearances.