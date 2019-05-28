Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Adds helper
Bouwmeester notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Bouwmeester was the only Blues skater outside of the top line to register a point. The 35-year-old defenseman has six assists in 20 games in the postseason, but hadn't made his way onto the scoresheet in his previous 10 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...