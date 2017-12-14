Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Back in action Thursday
Bouwmeester (undisclosed) will suit up against the Ducks on Thursday.
Bouwmeester will slot back into the lineup following a brief one-game absence due to his undisclosed malady. The 34-year-old has logged a mere 10 games this season due to injuries, during which he has notched a disappointing two points. Once a 40-point producer for the Flames, the veteran has failed to crack the 20-point mark since the 2013-14 campaign.
