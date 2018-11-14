Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Back in action
Bouwmeester (hip) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bouwmeester has been a scratch for the Blues' last three games due to a nagging hip issue, but it appears that time off has allowed him to heal up enough to gut it out against the Blackhawks. The veteran blueliner may be in and out of the lineup throughout the season while continuing to nurse his injury, and he already has very little offensive upside, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...