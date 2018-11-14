Bouwmeester (hip) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bouwmeester has been a scratch for the Blues' last three games due to a nagging hip issue, but it appears that time off has allowed him to heal up enough to gut it out against the Blackhawks. The veteran blueliner may be in and out of the lineup throughout the season while continuing to nurse his injury, and he already has very little offensive upside, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.