Bouwmeester registered his third assist of the 2019-20 season in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Wednesday.

Bouwmeester picked up the secondary assist on Oscar Sundqvist's shorthanded goal in the second period, ending a 13-game pointless drought. It was just the defenseman's fourth point of the season, over 26 appearances. Bouwmeester is relevant only in deeper leagues, otherwise carrying minimal value in regular and DFS formats.