Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Breaks scoring drought
Bouwmeester notched two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.
He helped set up Vladimir Tarasenko's first two goals of the afternoon, giving Bouwmeester his first multi-point game of the season and ending an eight-game scoring drought. The veteran blueliner hasn't compiled more than 19 points in a campaign since 2013-14, and with two goals and 12 points through 50 games this year, his fantasy value is once again minimal.
