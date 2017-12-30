Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Cleared to play
The Blues activated Bouwmeester (lower body) from injured reserve Saturday.
Bouwmeester's return to action will undoubtedly improve the Blues' strength at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a viable option in most season-long formats. His first chance to slot back into St. Louis' lineup will come Saturday against Carolina.
