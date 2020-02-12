Bouwmeester collapsed on the Blues' bench during the first period of Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The game immediately stopped and Bouwmeester was taken back to the locker room to be evaluated by medical personnel. There's no indication of what caused the scary scene to unfold. The game entered a delay and both teams retreated to their locker rooms while Bouwmeester was attended to.