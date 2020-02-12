Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Collapses on bench
Bouwmeester collapsed on the Blues' bench during the first period of Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The game immediately stopped and Bouwmeester was taken back to the locker room to be evaluated by medical personnel. There's no indication of what caused the scary scene to unfold. The game entered a delay and both teams retreated to their locker rooms while Bouwmeester was attended to.
More News
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Snaps 24-game drought•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Lengthy point drought•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Directs two shots on net•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Bags shorthanded assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.