Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Consistent defensive role
Bouwmeester is averaging 21:32 TOI and has two points in six games.
Bouwmeester is paired with Colton Parayko, and head coach Craig Berube counts on the two to lock down opponents' top units. He's done well so far with an even plus-minus rating, seven hits and 10 blocked shots over six games. His fantasy value is still negligible, though, as he hasn't surpassed 20 points since the 2013-14 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.