Bouwmeester is averaging 21:32 TOI and has two points in six games.

Bouwmeester is paired with Colton Parayko, and head coach Craig Berube counts on the two to lock down opponents' top units. He's done well so far with an even plus-minus rating, seven hits and 10 blocked shots over six games. His fantasy value is still negligible, though, as he hasn't surpassed 20 points since the 2013-14 season.