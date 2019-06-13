Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Contributes assist
Bouwmeester produced an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.
Bouwmeester supplied seven helpers and a plus-9 rating in 26 games during the postseason. The 35-year-old didn't feature in the playoffs in his first 10 NHL seasons, but is now part of a Stanley Cup-winning team in his 16th campaign.
