Bouwmeester is suffering from a lower-body malady that has sidelined him for the last eight games, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

While it's good to know Bouwmeester didn't suffer a recurrence of his ankle injury, he still remains on injured reserve ahead of Friday's tilt with Dallas -- although the Alberta native did take part in practice Thursday. Once given the green light, the veteran will likely bounce Vince Dunn from the blue line.