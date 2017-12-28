Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Dealing with lower-body ailment
Bouwmeester is suffering from a lower-body malady that has sidelined him for the last eight games, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
While it's good to know Bouwmeester didn't suffer a recurrence of his ankle injury, he still remains on injured reserve ahead of Friday's tilt with Dallas -- although the Alberta native did take part in practice Thursday. Once given the green light, the veteran will likely bounce Vince Dunn from the blue line.
