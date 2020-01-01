Bouwmeester recorded two shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Arizona.

Bouwmeester has gone 13 straight games without a point, but he's averaging 21:03 per game in that stretch. His fantasy upside remains low with just 44.2 percent of his shifts starting in the offensive zone, but his real-life value to the Blues' defensive zone keeps him as a staple in the lineup.