Bouwmeester notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

After a two-month absence from the scoresheet, Bouwmeester has produced three assists in his last two games. The 36-year-old defenseman has nine points, 66 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 54 contests. He's not particularly strong in any category -- fantasy owners don't need to worry about missing out on his limited production.