Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Dishes pair of helpers
Bouwmeester notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
After a two-month absence from the scoresheet, Bouwmeester has produced three assists in his last two games. The 36-year-old defenseman has nine points, 66 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 54 contests. He's not particularly strong in any category -- fantasy owners don't need to worry about missing out on his limited production.
More News
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Snaps 24-game drought•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Lengthy point drought•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Directs two shots on net•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Bags shorthanded assist in win•
-
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Plays 1,200th game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.