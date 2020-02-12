Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Doing well after scare
Blues GM Doug Anderson relayed Wednesday that Bouwmeester (chest) is doing "very well" in his recovery following a scary incident during Tuesday's game against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Per Tracey Myers of NHL.com, Bouwmeester lost consciousness and required a defibrillator to regain it following a cardiac episode. Fortunately, his prognosis has improved overnight and he appears to be in much better shape. Bouwmeester is set to undergo additional testing to discover the origin of the issue.
