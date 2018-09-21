Bouwmeester (hip) will gear up to play in Friday's preseason home game against the Blue Jackets, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bouwmeester won't be a viable candidate for preseason DFS contests, as he's primarily viewed as a plus-defender with fading offensive skills. You'd have to go back to the 2013-14 season to see the last time he delivered more than 19 points over a given campaign.