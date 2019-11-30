Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Helpers in consecutive games
Bouwmeester picked up an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
After a 13-game dry spell, Bouwmeester has found his way on the scoresheet in the last two contests. The 36-year-old defenseman has only five points in 27 outings this season. He's added 36 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating, playing a more defensively oriented style.
