Bouwmeester picked up an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

After a 13-game dry spell, Bouwmeester has found his way on the scoresheet in the last two contests. The 36-year-old defenseman has only five points in 27 outings this season. He's added 36 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating, playing a more defensively oriented style.