Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Hopping in front of shots
Bouwmeester has 12 blocked shots over the last four games.
Bouwmeester's offensive days are long gone, as he has just two assists in 18 games this year. Although he's struggled defensively with a minus-9 rating, Bouwmeester can make himself useful if he keeps putting his body in front of the rubber.
