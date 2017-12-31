Bouwmeester (lower body) went plus-3 with two empty shots on goal and a block in Saturday's 3-2 home win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran logged 17:34 of ice time, which was only a few ticks below his normal amount of play, and he looked sharp overall in his return from a nine-game injury layoff. Bouwmeester used to be a 40-point player starting with his 2005-06 campaign as a member of the Panthers, but he barely shoots the puck nowadays and is removed from the power play in St. Louis, so fantasy owners should look elsewhere for help on the virtual blue line.