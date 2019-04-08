Blues' Jay Bouwmeester: Inks new extension
Bouwmeester signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract extension with the Blues on Monday.
Bouwmeester has been a mainstay on the St. Louis blueline, skating in an average of 20 minutes per game each of the past six seasons. He also produced his best offensive output in the past three campaigns, accumulating 17 points in 78 games. Bouwmeester will continue to add toughness for the Blues, especially in the playoffs, and racked up 61 hits and 127 blocks this season.
